K-pop star Lisa beats Rihanna and Zendaya to become best dressed woman at Met Gala 2025

K-pop star Lisa, who recently courted controversy at 2025 Met Gala by sporting lingerie that purportedly carried American activist Rosa Parks’ pictures, has been ranked as the best dressed woman on the red carpet, according to fashion data platform Launchmetrics, the US media reported.

The Thai singer-rapper, who sported a dramatic lacy blazer by Louis Vuitton at the event on May 5 (ET), trumped international icons like Rihanna and Zendaya with her outfit at fashion’s biggest night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lisa’s ensemble featured mesh stockings, jewelled buttons and a monochromatic iteration of the brand’s ‘Speedy’ bag.

Netizens were quick to spot purported photos of Rosa on Lisa’s lingerie. Pictures of the singer-actress soon went viral on social media, prompting debates on her fashion choices.

“Lisa’s MET GALA outfit was disgusting. Oh my God, how can someone be so ignorant and disgusting?” an X user wrote.

Known as the mother of the civil rights movement in America, Rosa is remembered for not giving up her bus seat to a white passenger at Montgomery, Alabama back in 1955.

“Using Rosa Parks' image in this manner appears to be a blatant lack of respect and sensitivity towards her legacy and the struggles she faced during the Civil Rights Movement. Furthermore, it reinforces harmful racial stereotypes & undermines the progress made in combating racism,” wrote another X user.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala was Black Dandyism. The event, held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum, focused on menswear, particularly the influence of black men throughout history.

"The lace replicates elements of an artwork by the American artist Henry Taylor depicting portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life,” Louis Vuitton wrote in a statement about Lisa’s outfit construction, as per The New York Times.

In an Instagram post that has so far garnered more than 3.6 million likes, the Thai-born actress-singer thanked designers Pharrell and Henry Taylor and the entire team that made her custom tailored look “a reality”.

Zendaya and Rihanna earned the fourth and fifth spots on the best-dressed list. While Rihanna flaunted her baby bump in a custom wool suit by Marc Jacobs, Zendaya walked the blue carpet at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in an all-white custom Louis Vuitton three-piece suit with a matching wide-brimmed hat.

Instagram/@metgalaofficial_

Lisa is a member of the K-pop girl band Blackpink, which also includes Jennie, Rose and Jisoo. The 28-year-old singer recently collaborated with American band Maroon 5 on the song Priceless. Recently, she dropped her debut solo album Alter Ego under her own record label LLOUD.

Lisa also made her acting debut with Season 3 of the Emmy-winning HBO series The White Lotus, which premiered on February 16.