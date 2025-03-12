Jeet plays a no-nonsense cop in ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’; character teaser out

Jeet is set to play a no-nonsense copy in Netflix’s latest crime thriller series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, which is set to premiere on the streamer on March 20.

The Tollywood star makes his Netflix debut with the upcoming show, which serves as the follow-up to Neeraj Pandey’s acclaimed 2022 release, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, the streamer shared a 49-second-long teaser, giving viewers a glimpse into Arjun Maitra, Jeet’s character on the show. Donning the khakee uniform with a swag, with a pair of cool shades to go along, Maitra launches a citywide mission to restore law and order in Kolkata and bring notorious gangsters to justice.

“Law & order has a new boss—IPS Arjun Maitra is now on a mission. Watch Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, out 20 March, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on X.

Directed by Tushar Kanti Ray and Debatma Mandal, Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, depicting a city embroiled in a power struggle between gangsters and politicians, where law enforcement battles to maintain order.

The official synopsis on IMDb further elaborates: “After a respected officer's death in early 2000s Bengal, IPS Arjun Maitra confronts powerful gangsters and corrupt politicians in his mission to bring law and order to a region gripped by crime and chaos.”

In an earlier statement to PTI, Jeet had expressed his excitement about being part of a project that brings “authentic and nuanced storytelling to a global audience”.

“This project challenged me in new ways, allowing me to grow as an actor, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it. Hopefully, this series will spark relevant conversations that leave a lasting impression,” he said.

Alongside Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, the cast includes Saswata Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty, and Shraddha Das. Parambrata Chattopadhyay makes a cameo appearance in the show.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is produced by Friday Storytellers with Neeraj Pandey as the showrunner.