Janhvi Kapoor gets Lamborghini worth Rs 5 crore as gift from friend Ananya Birla: Reports

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was reportedly gifted a Lamborghini worth Rs 5 crore by her friend Ananya Birla on Friday, show videos that have now gone viral on social media.

The videos show a lilac Lamborghini carrying an approximately six-feet-tall gift box.

Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Birla enjoy a strong friendship, which has now also developed into a professional collaboration. According to media reports, Janhvi is set to be the face of Ananya’s upcoming beauty brand.

In a new video posted on social media, Ananya is seen driving the car. As she takes the wheel, Ananya casually reveals a lipstick branded with an ‘L’ logo.

Daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla, Ananya Birla is an Indian entrepreneur, singer, and mental health advocate. She founded Svatantra Microfin to support rural women entrepreneurs and co-founded Mpower for mental health awareness. She has also made a mark in the music industry with several hit English singles.

On the work front, Janhvi is currently filming for Tushar Jalota’s upcoming film Param Sundari. Produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner Maddock Films, the movie also stars Sidharth Malhotra. She will be next seen in Sashank Khaitan’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan.