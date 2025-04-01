James Gunn drops BTS picture of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El from ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

DC chief James Gunn on Monday shared a new behind-the-scenes picture of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El from Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow ahead of the film’s presentation at Warner Bros. Discovery’s CinemaCon panel on April 1.

“Today we celebrate #Supergirl and all her various incarnations. Can’t wait for you to see the latest version, portrayed by the indomitable @millyalcock, in June 2026,” Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, wrote alongside the photo on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the picture, Alcock holds a hardcover edition of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book and smiles at the camera. She wears a black jacket and keeps her wavy tresses open.

Fans flooded the comments section with their love and excitement over seeing the House of the Dragon actress step into the role of Kara Zor-El, cousin of Clark Kent aka Superman. “We love her already,” one of them wrote. “The most perfect casting. I can't wait,” another fan commented.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s eight-issue miniseries of the same name. It follows Kara’s adventures in space with her superhero dog Krypto as she embarks on a mission to help the alien girl Ruthye avenge the death of her father.

According to Gunn, the 23-year-old Australian actress “embodies Kara” as envisioned by comic book writer Tom King, illustrator Bilquis Evely and screenwriter Ana Nogueira.

Gunn and Peter Safran (also the co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios) had reportedly screen-tested multiple actors including Meg Donnelly who voiced Supergirl in DC animated movies Legion of Superheroes (2023) and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One (2024).

“I first became aware of her (Alcock) in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for #Supergirl,” said Gunn in an Instagram post, elaborating on his decision to cast Alcock in the role.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and produced by DC Studios, the upcoming film adaptation of Tom King’s acclaimed comic book series will release in June 2026. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also stars Matthias Schoenaerts as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hill, Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll and Jason Momoa as the iconic DC antihero Lobo.