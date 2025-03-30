Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan steal the show at Lakme Fashion Week 2025

Bollywood’s youth brigade Ishaan Khatter, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp on the fourth day of Lakme Fashion Week 2025, showcasing elegance and charisma in exquisite couture.

Ishaan Khatter was the showstopper for the Lakme Sun Expert x Saaksha & Kinni Sunstopper Party. Sporting a bold, vibrant printed ensemble, he amped up the excitement by dramatically removing his shirt mid-walk, showcasing his well-defined physique.

Devara star Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in a black corset-fit gown with a thigh-high slit, designed by Rahul Mishra.

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, who recently made his on-screen debut in the Netflix romcom Nadaaniyan, walked down the ramp in a classic beige ensemble, featuring tailored trousers, a crisp white shirt buttoned to the collar, and a white tie for a polished look.

Actors Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria walked the runway too. Tara dazzled in a chic black gown with a bold plunging neckline and dramatic sleeves. Sky Force star Veer Pahariya complemented her perfectly in a sharp white suit.

Lakme Fashion Week, which began on Wednesday, is set to conclude today. Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Karisma Kapoor are some of the other Bollywood stars who walked the ramp this year.