‘Just had my baby and my priorities were very different’: Ileana D'Cruz on turning down ‘Raid 2’ offer

Bollywood actor Ileana D'Cruz says makers of "Raid" approached her for a sequel, but she couldn't be a part of the film as she had just embraced parenthood at the time, and it wasn't possible to work out the schedule.

During the AMA (Ask Me Anything) session on Instagram on Sunday, one of the fans mentioned the actor was missed in "Raid 2".

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to it, D'Cruz said she would have loved to be a part of the film, which has been "special" for her.

The actor featured alongside Ajay Devgn in the first installment, which had a theatrical release in 2018. It was directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Both Gupta and Devgn returned for the sequel, but D'Cruz was replaced by Vaani Kapoor, who essayed the role of Devgn's wife in the film. "Raid 2" released on May 1, also starring Riteish Deshmukh.

“I miss working in movies too and I would have loved to be a part of 'Raid 2'. 'Raid' was a special film but Malini was such a special character to play and working with my director Raj Kumar Gupta was a wonderful experience as was working with Ajay again," D'Cruz wrote.

"The makers of 'Raid 2' did offer the movie to me but unfortunately we couldn’t work out the schedule given that I had just had my baby and my priorities are very different at the moment. That said I think Vaani looked lovely in all the promos I’ve seen and I’m sure she brought her own lovely charm to her character. Hope that clears any confusion," she added.

D'Cruz welcomed her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, with her husband Michael Dolan in August 2023.

Her latest work is "Do Aur Do Pyaar". Also featuring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, the film released in April 2024. It was directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta.





Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.