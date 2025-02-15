Valentine’s Day: How Bollywood couples celebrated the day of love

From recalling cherished memories to penning heartfelt notes, here’s how Bollywood couples celebrated Valentine’s Day.

Sheetal Thakur recalled how she and Vikrant Massey planned a court marriage just before their wedding. To their surprise, the marriage officer set it for Valentine’s Day, making the moment even more special.

Randeep Hooda, who is currently holidaying in Spain with wife Lin, celebrated the day by locking a heart on the “Love Lock’ Bridge in Barcelona.

Rakul Preet Singh shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day note for her husband, Jaccky Bhagnani, expressing love and appreciation for him.

Preity Zinta posted a picture with husband Gene Goodenough and wished her fans on Valentine’s Day.

Pooja Hegde dropped a series of pictures of herself in a pink sari paired with off-the-shoulder floral embroidered corset fit blouse, to wish fans on the day of love.

Raveena Tandon celebrated the day with her daughter Rasha Thadani and pet dog, a Husky named Alaska.

Ajay Devgn marked the day by sharing a throwback picture with wife Kajol. “Figured early on who to share my heart with... and till date, it remains the same! My #Valentine today & everyday,” Ajay captioned his post.

Rohit Saraf wished fans on Valentine’s Day with a selfie.