Friday, 14 February 2025

Valentine’s Day 2025: Priyanka Chopra’s photo with Nick Jonas to Sonam Kapoor’s heartfelt note for Anand Ahuja

Kajol chose to speak about self-love this Valentine’s Day

Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.02.25, 05:10 PM
(left to right) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas; Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Instagram

Bollywood stars Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty celebrated Valentine’s Day on Friday, dropping never-before-seen photos on social media.

Looking ethereal in a red off-shoulder outfit, Kajol chose to speak about self-love this Valentine’s Day.

Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt Valentine’s Day note for her husband, Nick Jonas, expressing love and appreciation for the American singer-songwriter.

Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra made a heart symbol with their hands in their latest photo. “Boyfriend, Valentine... fortunately for him, also husband,” the actress captioned her post.

Sonam Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for husband and “forever crush” Anand Ahuja. Sonam is set to return to acting this year. This will mark her first project since the birth of her son, Vayu, in August 2022.

Dia Mirza expressed love to nature and embraced its beauty on Valentine’s Day.

Soha Ali Khan shared a picture with husband Kunal Kemmu to wish the latter on the day. “Here’s to falling in love again and again (ideally with the same person),” Soha captioned her post.

Tovino Thomas went on an ice-cream date with wife Lidiya to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Karan Deol shared a picture with wife Drisha Acharya on Valentine’s Day. The couple tied the knot on June 18, 2023 in Mumbai.

