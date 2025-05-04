K-pop band GOT7’s Jackson Wang set to collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh for new single ‘Buck’

K-pop idol and GOT7 member Jackson Wang is set to collaborate with Punjabi pop sensation Diljit Dosanjh for the first time on their upcoming single Buck, which is set to release on May 9, as reported by the media.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Elle Magazine, Wang revealed he would visit India for the second time in May and was working on a collaboration with an unnamed Indian artist. The K-pop artist is now set to promote his upcoming project with Diljit on May 10 during his India visit.

Previously, the LMLY singer performed at Lollapalooza India in 2023, on January 29 in Mumbai.

During his previous India visit, Jackson was seen having fun in Mumbai, riding a horse-drawn buggy with Disha Patani, trying local food, and spending time with Hrithik Roshan's family. This time, he plans to stay longer.

While performing at Lollapalooza, the 31-year-old singer addressed his Indian fans and said, “Namaste, this is Jackson Wang, this is Magic Man… I have been wanting to come to India forever. I’ve been asking, ‘When can I go?’ for 4-5 years, and finally, yes! We’re very blessed to be performing here tonight. I hope you guys enjoy tonight like there’s no tomorrow.”

Currently, Wang is travelling with his fellow bandmates for GOT7’s musical tour, NESTFEST 2025, at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. The K-pop group, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment, consists of members Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom.

After a three-year hiatus from band activities, GOT7 reunited and dropped their latest track Python from their album Winter Heptagon.

Winter Heptagon features eight additional songs — Smooth, A Youth Drama, I’ll Remember, Darling, Tidal Wave, Out The Door, her, and All We Can Say Is — co-written and produced by each of the members of GOT7.

GOT7, which debuted in 2014 with the song Girls Girls Girls, is celebrating their 11th anniversary this year. Their most recent release was an EP in May 2022, which featured the hit single Nanana. This album marked their first project after departing from JYP Entertainment in 2021.

The singers also focused on their solo careers, delivering iconic hits like Cotton Candy (Jinyoung) and Feeling Lucky (Jackson Wang).

On the other hand, Diljit wrapped up his Dil-Luminati India Tour in December last year. He performed in several cities, including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Guwahati. Following the India leg of his concert tour, Diljit released his new song Tension.

On the acting front, Diljit will be next seen in Border 2, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan. In 2024, he also sang the title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Pitbull.