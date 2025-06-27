MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'He always encouraged me to experiment': Asha Bhosle remembers R.D. Burman on 86th birth anniversary

The 91-year-old singer said she collaborated with him on more than 840 songs, including 'Yeh Vaada Raha', 'Jane Jaan O Meri Jane Jaan' and 'Katra Katra'

PTI Published 27.06.25, 08:30 PM
Singer Asha Bhosle with Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar cuts a cake on the birth anniversary of legendary music composer late RD Burman, in Mumbai, Friday, June 27, 2025. PTI

Asha Bhosle, veteran singer and wife of late composer R D Burman, says the musician was someone who always experimented and encouraged her to find new ways to sing. Burman, who would have turned 86 on Friday, was one of the most successful composers in Hindi cinema and gave hits such as "Mehbooba Mehbooba", "Gulabi Ankhen" and "Mera Kuchh Saman", among many others.

Bhosle, who married Burman in 1980, said the late composer gave her a lot of inspiration. The couple separated but maintained mutual respect.

"His music was his inspiration. He used to do something new with it. He would tell me to do something different; like change my voice. And he has given me a lot of inspiration. I have learnt a lot from him. He used to help me with those songs," she said.

Also Read

The 91-year-old singer said she collaborated with him on more than 840 songs, including "Yeh Vaada Raha", "Jane Jaan O Meri Jane Jaan" and "Katra Katra".

"I had known him for many years. I had worked with him and sung many songs for him. I think I sung 840 songs for him," she said.

"The songs that are 50 years old are still loved by people. Everyone tells me that they want new music. But people sing the same old songs, and the children sing the same old songs," she added.

Burman passed away in 1994 after suffering a heart attack. He was 54.

