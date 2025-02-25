Watch Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recreate Deepika Padukone’s ‘Om Shanti Om’ sequence

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently recreated Deepika Padukone’s entry sequence from Farah Khan’s 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om, winning applause from fans across borders.

Clad in a Rahul Mishra-designed golden gown with a floor-sweeping train, Hania stepped out of a black vintage car and waved to a crowd of admirers in a video she shared on Instagram. KK’s hit song Aankhon Mein Teri Ajab Si played in the background.

Fans immediately flooded the comments section of the post with praise for Hania’s recreation. “Dream girl,” commented one social media user, while another wrote, “No cap, sharjeena, you're serving looks!! This reel is straight fire.” Another netizen noted Hania’s fondness for Om Shanti Om, also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Hania made her film debut with the comedy Janaan (2016) before gaining recognition with the television drama Titli (2017). She has since starred in Na Maloom Afraad 2 (2017), the combat-war film Parwaaz Hai Junoon (2018), and the romantic drama Ishqiya (2020). She gained popularity with Mere Humsafar (2022) and earned praise for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (2024).

Om Shanti Om follows Om (Shah Rukh Khan), a junior film artist in 1970s Bollywood who falls for superstar Shantipriya (Deepika Padukone). When Om learns she is trapped in an abusive marriage with a powerful producer, Mukesh (Arjun Rampal), he tries to save her but loses his life in the process. Decades later, he is reincarnated as a successful actor with memories of his past life, seeking justice for Shanti’s murder.

Released theatrically on November 9, 2007, Om Shanti Om grossed approximately Rs 152 crore worldwide.