Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary

Telugu star Mahesh Babu took to social media on Monday to wish his wife, former actress Namrata Shirodkar on their 20th wedding anniversary. The Guntur Kaaram actor posted a photo with Namrata and wrote, “You, me and 20 beautiful years…To forever with you NSG”.

Celebrities including Sonali Bendre and Twinkle Khanna took over the comment section, wishing the couple on their special day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh and Namrata’s love story began on the sets of the 2000 Telugu film Vamsi. The couple tied the knot on February 10 2005, in Mumbai. The couple have two children, Gautam and Sitara. Gautam made his acting debut with Sukumar’s 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine, which also stars his father. Sitara is a model.

Mahesh and Namrata are also dedicated philanthropists with their charitable efforts working through the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas-directed action drama Guntur Kaaram. He is set to collaborate with SS Rajamouli for his upcoming project SSMB 29. Namrata’s sister Shilpa Shirodkar was a contestant in Bigg Boss 18.