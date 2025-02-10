Ed Sheeran performs Telugu song ‘Chuttamalle’ with Shilpa Rao in Bangalore; video inside

Global pop icon Ed Sheeran and Indian singer Shilpa Rao shared the stage for the first time to perform a rendition of the hit Devara song Chuttamalle at Sheeran’s Bangalore concert on Sunday.

Sharing a clip of the performance on Instagram, Sheeran wrote, “Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language.”

The video shows Sheeran singing in Telugu alongside Shilpa as the crowd erupts in cheers. While Shilpa looked stunning in a black dress, Sheeran sported a black t-shirt with the word ‘Bengaluru’ embossed on it in colourful letters.

Shilpa re-shared the video on her X page with the caption, “Artists always spread love. And it was absolutely that tonight. @edsheeran you are coolness personified. Thank you for the love and warmth. Much love.”

Sheeran also shared a behind-the-scenes video that shows him practising the Telugu song with Shilpa ahead of the performance. “Ed’s first Telugu song with @shilparao,” reads the caption to the post.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Sheeran’s live performance on Bengaluru’s Church Street was halted by city police. Videos going viral on social media show a police personnel unplugging Sheeran’s microphone while the British singer was performing his 2017 track Shape of You.

Sheeran returned to India this January after his March 16 performance in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course last year. The artiste is currently on the India leg of The Mathematics Tour, promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live.

Sheeran first performed in Pune’s Yash Lawns on January 30 followed by a concert in Hyderabad on February 2. The singer was joined by Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman during his Chennai concert on February 5.

Sheeran then performed in Bengaluru on February 8 and February 9. He has two more shows scheduled in India – in Shillong (February 12) and Delhi (February 15).

Previously, Sheeran had performed in India during his x Tour in 2015 and his Divide Tour at Mumbai’s Jio Gardens in 2017.