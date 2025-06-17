MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Glenn Close, Billy Porter to headline Lionsgate’s 'The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping'

Helmed by Francis Lawrence, the film is slated to release on November 20, 2026

PTI Published 17.06.25, 12:16 PM
Glenn Close, Billy Porter

Glenn Close, Billy Porter Instagram

Hollywood actors Billy Porter and Glenn Close have boarded the cast of Lionsgate’s upcoming feature, titled "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping".

Close, who is best known for "Fatal Attraction", will essay the role of Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes.

Porter, whose credits include projects such as "Kinky Boots" and "Cinderella", will portray Magno Stift, Close's estranged husband and the Tributes’ uninspired designer, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film will be directed by Francis Lawrence, from the screenplay by Billy Ray. It is slated to release on November 20, 2026, and is an adaptation of Suzanne Collins' best-selling book.

The previously announced star cast includes the names of Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor, Ben Wang, Ralph Fiennes, Elle Fanning and Kieran Culkin.

"The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping" is produced by Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

