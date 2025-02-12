7 iconic ‘Jaadu Ki Jhappi’ scenes to rewatch this Hug Day

Hugs have long been a powerful storytelling tool in film and television, capturing moments of love, comfort, and reunion. On Hug Day, revisit these seven memorable on-screen hugs that made us laugh, cry, and truly feel the power of a good embrace.

Forrest and Jenny’s reunion in Forrest Gump (1994)

In the Academy-award-winning film Forrest Gump (1994), childhood buddies Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) and Jenny (Robin Wright) reunite at an anti-war rally in Washington, D.C., where Forrest was invited to share his experience of fighting in the Vietnam War. As Forrest’s name is announced, Jenny, now living a hippie life, rushes towards him, calling out his name from the crowd. Forrest jumps off the stage and rushes towards Jenny without a moment’s hesitation after recognising her voice. They meet halfway, sharing a heartfelt and joyful embrace.

E.T. hugs Elliott in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

In the final scene of Steven Spielberg’s directorial E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, when E.T. 's spaceship arrives to take him home, he shares a tearful goodbye hug with Elliott, signifying the deep bond they formed despite their different worlds. E.T. even touches Elliott’s forehead with his glowing finger and says, “I’ll be right here,” before leaving earth.

Joey hugged Phoebe after David left her – F. R. I. E. N. D. S. Season 7 (2000)

In The One With All The Cheesecakes, the 11th episode of F. R. I. E. N. D. S Season 7, Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) rushes through a dinner date with Joey (Matt Le Blanc) as she plans on meeting her former lover David, who is leaving town that night. As Joey intentionally delays their dinner, an impatient Phoebe leaves abruptly after a heated argument with him. She manages to meet David at his apartment before the latter leaves for Minsk. The two bid farewell, leaving a heartbroken Phoebe in tears. Joey, after witnessing the bittersweet farewell, comforts Phoebe with a hug.

Sean hugs Will, says ‘It’s not your fault’- Good Will Hunting (1997)

In Gus Van Sant’s Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon’s Will, a genius, is traumatised by memories of physical abuse he suffered at the hands of his father. When his therapist, doctor Sean Maguire (Robbin Williams) keeps telling him that it’s not his fault, it makes him dismissive at first and finally submitting to the feeling. As emotions take over him, Will breaks down in tears. To comfort him, Sean hugs Will, and says “It’s not your fault” over and over again.

Geet and Aditya’s hug in Jab We Met (2007)

In Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, right before the interval block, Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) elopes from her home in Bhatinda to meet her boyfriend in Shimla. As she takes a last look at her house, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor), who is accompanying her on this journey, says Geet's decision has helped him understand his mother’s decision to leave his father and remarry. Geet hugs Aditya as the latter is overwhelmed with emotions.

Ishaan hugs Nikumbh sir in Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Aamir Khan’s directorial debut Taare Zameen Par featured Darshal Safary as a dyslexic kid. Aamir played his teacher Nikumbh sir, who helps Ishaan overcome his fears of facing societal rules while battling his condition. In the films’ climax, when Ishaan wins the art competition at his boarding school, he rushes towards his teacher and hugs him. Overcome by emotions, Ishaan breaks down in tears as he expresses his gratitude to Nikumbh Sir for having faith in him.

Jaadu Ki Jhappi- Munnabhai MBBS (2003)

A hug can take away someone’s anguish and replace it with a smile, and the way it works is nothing less than magic. This was the mantra for Sanjay Dutt’s iconic character Munna Bhai from Munna Bhai MBBS. Munna (Sanjay) uses his magical hugs aka Jaadu Ki Jhappi to transform lives in this dramedy directed by Rajkumar Hirani.