‘Thunderbolts’ BTS: Florence Pugh leaps off the second tallest building in the world

Hollywood star Florence Pugh leaps off the second tallest building in the world, Malaysia’s Merdeka 118, in a new behind-the-scenes video dropped by Marvel Studios from the upcoming superhero film Thunderbolts on Friday.

The one-minute-23-second-long video shows a group of antiheroes — Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) — filming intense, gravity-defying stunts and high-octane action sequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“3… 2… 1… Check out this epic behind-the-scenes look at Marvel Studios’ #Thunderbolts, only theatres May 2. Tickets on sale Monday,” wrote Marvel Studios, sharing the BTS video on X.

Set to hit theatres on May 2, Thunderbolts follows a group of antiheroes, caught in a deadly trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Consequently, they embark on a dangerous mission that would require them to work as a team to achieve success and redemption.

The film is directed by Jake Schreier from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo.

Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, Thunderbolts is one of the three Marvel features to hit big screens in 2025. The other two are the recently released Captain America: Brave New World and Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is premiering on July 25.

Thunderbolts cast also made a striking entrance at Las Vegas’s CinemaCon on Thursday.