Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry takes centre stage in ‘Param Sundari’ first-look teaser

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s chemistry takes centre stage in the first-look teaser of their upcoming film Param Sundari, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The 56-second-long video introduces Sidharth as Param and Janhvi as Sundari, offering a glimpse into their love story. Param, hailing from North India, falls for Sundari, a vibrant young woman from Kerala in the South. The teaser beautifully sets the stage for a cross-cultural romance, blending regional charm with emotional depth.

“Where North’s fire meets South’s grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year. Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025,” production house Maddock Films wrote on Instagram alongside the video.

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is slated to hit theatres on July 25.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Param sundari teaser is gorgeous and amazing and I am a big fan of jahnvi kapoor ji and sidharth malhotra ji and all the best.” Another fan commented, “This song sounds like my next favourite song on loop.”

Param Sundari is presented by Dinesh Vijan, who is known for producing films such as Bhediya (2022), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024).

The film’s music has been scored by Sachin Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

On the work front, Sidharth last appeared in Arun Katyal’s action thriller Yodha. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Janhvi last appeared in the Jr. NTR-led actioner Devara: Part 1. The 27-year-old actress is currently working on Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will feature her opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.