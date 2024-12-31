F.R.I.E.N.D.S now streaming on Prime Video

Amid reports of popular American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S dropping from Netflix’s catalogue in 2025 in India, Prime Video has announced that the long-running show is now streaming on the OTT platform as a New Year gift to fans.

“the one where we get the best new year gift 🤩🎁#FriendsOnPrime, watch now,” Prime Video wrote alongside a video of scenes from the comedy-drama on Instagram.

Starring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc, F.R.I.E.N.D.S is an award-winning show that has become a cult classic over the years, with its popularity transcending generations.

The story revolves around a group of six friends residing in New York, confronting their struggles and challenges, as a team and individually. Through their experiences, they learn valuable life lessons, exploring themes of family, love, drama, friendship, and comedy.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004. The show was filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank in front of a live studio audience.

The series has been recognized with numerous accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards from 62 nominations. F.R.I.E.N.D.S won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for its eighth season in 2002.

Kudrow won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards in 1998, while Aniston won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2002. LeBlanc, Perry, and Schwimmer also received Emmy nominations for their performances.

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, one of the series’ most popular characters, passed away on October 28 at the age of 54.