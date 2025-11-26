MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 26 November 2025

'Had to run to India with nothing': Celina Jaitly's lawyer on domestic violence case against husband

Celina Tuesday filed an application in a Mumbai court, accusing Haag of cruelty, coercion, manipulation, and financial control under Domestic Violence Act

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.11.25, 11:16 AM
Celina Jaitly

Celina Jaitly File picture

A day after filing a case of domestic violence against her husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag, actress Celina Jaitly’s lawyer has shared details about the alleged abuse she faced during their marriage, including financial manipulation.

Peter Haag has not publicly responded to the allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celina, through Karanjwala & Co., filed an application in a Mumbai court on Tuesday, accusing Haag of cruelty, coercion, manipulation, and financial control under the Domestic Violence Act.

“She practically had to escape and run to India with nothing. She wasn’t in a position to bring her children. She feared her husband might make out a case of kidnapping, which could have permanently harmed her custody case,” Celina’s lawyer Niharika Karanjawala said in a recent interview.

Karanjawala added that Haag allegedly prevented Celina from continuing her film career, despite her career gaining momentum at the time of their wedding. “He prevented her from working,” she told Mid-day.

Karanjawala added that the actress seeks compensation for “unrealised potential profits” from the career she was forced to abandon.

Celina has demanded Rs 50 crore as compensation and Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance from her estranged husband.

Celina took to social media on Tuesday and shared her statement regarding the case. “In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Celina married Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2011. The couple has three sons: twins Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017.

RELATED TOPICS

Celina Jaitly
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Conveyor-belt’ Parliament: Govt plans to bulldoze key reforms in truncated winter session

New bills on nuclear power, markets, education and infrastructure to be passed In 15 days, Opposition says there is no time for scrutiny
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in Bangaon, West Bengal, 25 November, 2025
Quote left Quote right

If EC is genuinely transparent, why is it scared to face just 10 MPs?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT