'Had to run to India with nothing': Celina Jaitly's lawyer on domestic violence case against husband

A day after filing a case of domestic violence against her husband, Austrian businessman Peter Haag, actress Celina Jaitly’s lawyer has shared details about the alleged abuse she faced during their marriage, including financial manipulation.

Peter Haag has not publicly responded to the allegations.

Celina, through Karanjwala & Co., filed an application in a Mumbai court on Tuesday, accusing Haag of cruelty, coercion, manipulation, and financial control under the Domestic Violence Act.

“She practically had to escape and run to India with nothing. She wasn’t in a position to bring her children. She feared her husband might make out a case of kidnapping, which could have permanently harmed her custody case,” Celina’s lawyer Niharika Karanjawala said in a recent interview.

Karanjawala added that Haag allegedly prevented Celina from continuing her film career, despite her career gaining momentum at the time of their wedding. “He prevented her from working,” she told Mid-day.

Karanjawala added that the actress seeks compensation for “unrealised potential profits” from the career she was forced to abandon.

Celina has demanded Rs 50 crore as compensation and Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance from her estranged husband.

Celina took to social media on Tuesday and shared her statement regarding the case. “In the middle of the strongest most turbulent storm of my life I never imagined I would spend fighting alone, without any parents, without any support system I never thought there would come a day without all the pillars on which the roof of my world once rested, my parents, my brother, my children, & the one who promised to stand by me, love me, care for me, & bear every trouble with me,” she wrote on Instagram.

Celina married Peter Haag, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2011. The couple has three sons: twins Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017.