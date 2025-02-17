Kriti Sanon starts shooting for ‘Raanjhanaa’ spin-off ‘Tere Ishk Mein’ starring Dhanush

Actress Kriti Sanon has started shooting for Dhanush-starrer romantic musical Tere Ishk Mein, a spin-off to the 2013 Aanand L Rai-directed romance drama Raanjhanaa, she announced on Monday.

Sharing a picture of the clapperboard on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “Such a good feeling being back on set… doing what I love the most.”

Earlier, the filmmakers unveiled two first-look teasers of the film, one featuring Kriti and the other featuring Dhanush. In the second teaser, the filmmakers introduced Kriti’s character– Mukti.

The teaser begins with Kriti carrying an oil container and walking past a riotous mob. Pouring the oil on her head, she says, “Tumhe mohabbat hain mujhse mein janti hoon magar ishq mujhko bhi ho yeh zaruri toh nahi. Tum apne vayeshiyat pe uthalo shahar sar pe, mein bhi dard mein karhaun yeh zaruri toh nahi...”

The video concludes with Kriti striking an intense stare with a cigarette clenched between her lips, as she flicks a lighter.

Tere Ishk Mein is backed by T-series and Color Yellow Production. The background score for the film is composed by A.R. Rahman.

Starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Swara Bhaskar and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raanjhanaa narrates the story of Kundan (Dhanush), the son of a Hindu pundit, who discovers that his childhood sweetheart Zoya (Sonam) loves city-bred Akram (Abhay) and wants to marry him. However, he persistently seeks to win her heart.

Kriti Sanon was recently seen in Netflix’s thriller film Do Patti. Also starring Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh, the film marked Sanon’s debut project as a producer.