Deepika Padukone’s Paris Fashion Week look leaves husband Ranveer Singh in awe

Deepika Padukone is currently in Paris for the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2025 show, which took place in the French capital on Tuesday.

The actress sported white oversized blazer with broad lapels, paired with a broad-rimmed hat, black stockings, leather gloves and stiletto pumps in the set of photos she shared on social media, drawing applause from fans.

Reacting to the post, actor-husband Ranveer Singh wrote in the comments sections, “Lord have mercy on me.”

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Elegance at its finest ma’am, stunning,” wrote one, while another commented, “Bonjour Madame Deepika.” Deepika’s look also received compliments from Orry, Sophie Choudry and Ridhima Pandit in the comments section.

Deepika is the first Indian to be appointed as a house ambassador by the French luxury brand.

Louis Vuitton’s fashion shows have consistently attracted a host of international celebrities over the years. Notable attendees included Emma Stone, Jennifer Connelly, Ana De Armas, Sophie Turner, Bella Thorne, Phoebe Dynevor and Blackpink’s Lisa.

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for Cartier’s 25th anniversary celebration in the Middle East. She also had the honour of opening designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s fashion show in Mumbai, which marked the silver jubilee of his iconic label.

Deepika and her husband, actor Ranveer Singh, welcomed their first child, a girl who they named Dua, in September last year. Professionally, Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe film Singham Again.