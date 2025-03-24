David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa’ dance step at debut film’s trailer launch

Australian cricketer David Warner recreated the iconic hook step of popular song Srivalli from Allu Arjun’s 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise during the trailer launch of his debut Telugu movie Robinhood in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Sharing the video from the event on Instagram, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “The fan-favorite @davidwarner31 does the blockbuster #Pushpa hook step at the #Robinhood trailer launch & Grand Pre-Release Event.”

The cricketer, sporting a stylish black blazer over a white T-shirt, grooved to the popular song at the event.

In another video shared by the production company, Warner can be seen dancing to the beats of the popular Robinhood song Adhi Dhaa Surprisu alongside co-stars Nithiin, Sreeleela and Ketika Sharma.

“The stars of #Robinhood - @actor_nithiin, @sreeleela14, @davidwarner31 & @ketikasharma - dance to the trending chartbuster #AdhiDhaSurprisu at the #Robinhood trailer launch & Grand Pre-Release Event,” the makers wrote alongside the video.

David Warner will make his acting debut with a special appearance in the Telugu film Robinhood, starring Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles. The film is directed by Venky Kudumula.

Warner, known for his batting style and on-field theatrics, has shared a deep connection with Telugu cinema over the years.

His TikTok videos during the COVID-19 lockdown featured him recreating popular Telugu songs such as Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise and Mind Block from Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Warner had earlier collaborated with filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli for a Cred UPI ad and even portrayed the character of Pushpa in a promotional campaign for mattress brand Wakefit.

Also starring Shine Tom Chacko, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles, Robinhood is scheduled for a March 28 release.