‘He avenged Thakur’: Danish vlogger asks who is Amitabh Bachchan, fans respond with wit and humour

From a saviour administering polio drops to a multitasking coolie — hilarious descriptions introducing Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan have flooded a viral video shared by a Denmark food vlogger.

“Who is this man?” the vlogger, one Frederikke, asked, showing a papad packet carrying Bachchan’s face.

ADVERTISEMENT

In no time, the post witnessed a barrage of comments laced with wit and humour by Bollywood fans.

“Why does he make the best papadum I've ever had. I bought this papad back in Nepal and haven’t found it anywhere in Copenhagen. I’m running low… if anyone knows where to get this or who this legendary papad guy is, please help,” wrote vlogger Frederikke on Instagram alongside a video of her making papad.

The clip soon went viral and netizens took over the comments section of the post. “He also used to grow basmati rice at India Gate, New Delhi,” wrote an Instagram user, while another commented, “Wait till you hear about his PVC Pipes.”

“Amitabh’s papad to Sachin’s Boost milk powder.. these are all fine. Just stay away from Ajay Devgan’s Zuban Kesari,” posted a social media user.

“Wait till you try Shah Rukh Khan’s pickles. He’s my distant relative,” wrote another.

“He’s such a great chef. Wait till you try his Maggi noodles, basmati rice, and all the diff snacks. He even has great camera presence, he should probably consider doing YouTube,” quipped a netizen.

Alluding to Bachchan’s hit 1983 film Coolie, an Instagram user wrote, “He’s a multitasker...he’s been a coolie (porter at railway stations ) since 1983.”

Another social media user referred to Bachchan’s role in the 1975 classic Sholay. “He is a very helpful guy. He avenged Thakur who lost both his arms because of Gabbar Singh,” he wrote.

“Sorry to say, he's a local street vendor with limited resources. You'll have to fly to Mumbai, he has a very small small shop named Jalsa," joked another user.

“He also used to give me polio drops. I am alive today because of him,” reads another comment on Instagram.

Frederikke later shared another video, clarifying that she was aware of Bachchan’s fandom all along. She had posted the previous video merely as a joke.

“Finally made it to Kaun Banega Crorepati and redeemed myself. I knew Amitabh Bachchan was the papad king all along,” wrote the vlogger on Instagram.

On the work front, Bachchan, 82, is expected to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part I, headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.