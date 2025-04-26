MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Content creator Misha Agrawal passes away two days before turning 25, fans in shock

Agrawal, who had built a following of over 300,000 fans on social media, died on April 24

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.04.25, 02:22 PM
Misha Agrawal

Misha Agrawal File Picture

Content creator Misha Agrawal, known for her sarcastic rants and relatable humour, has passed away two days before her 25th birthday. The news of her death was confirmed by her family through a post on her official Instagram account on Saturday.

Agrawal, who had built a following of over 300,000 fans on social media, died on April 24.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing,” the family said in a statement. “We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss. Please keep her in your thoughts and continue to carry her spirit in your hearts,”.

The cause of death has not been disclosed.

News of Agrawal's passing has left fans and fellow creators stunned. Several users initially questioned the announcement. “The biggest question is how didi died, what happened all of sudden,” one user wrote.

Actor Parul Gulati commented under the post, "Ideally it’s her birthday today. Please tell me this is something like she is reborn today. Now that she’ll be 25 today. Please”.

Tributes have since poured in for Misha. “Deeply saddened by this. Wish you knew that you were loved Misha! Wish our love was enough to stop you from taking your life. Wish we had done more to make you stay. R.I.P friend,” one user wrote.

“I am honestly heartbroken, she was such a happy soul. I will miss her alot,” wrote another person.

Agrawal had carved a niche for herself online with her signature brand of humour, often mixing sarcasm with sharply observed commentary on everyday life.

