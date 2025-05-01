Coldplay Ahmedabad concerts generated economic impact of Rs 641 crore: Report

British rock band Coldplay's concerts in Ahmedabad generated an estimated overall economic impact of Rs 641 crore including a direct boost of Rs 392 crore to the city's economy, with significant spending on accommodation, transport, dining and retail, said a report released on Wednesday.

With 86 per cent fans travelling to the host city, Coldplay's 'Music Of The Spheres' concerts in Ahmedabad trigger a new paradigm for cultural tourism, city branding and mega-event infrastructure, the EY-Parthenon (EY-P), the leading strategy consulting firm and BookMyShow Live revealed.

Dubbed India's largest-ever live entertainment spectacle, Coldplay delivered the two-night 'Music Of The Spheres' concerts in Ahmedabad.

In a significant endorsement of India's growing concert economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 said, "In a country with such a rich heritage in music, dance and storytelling, with such a large pool of youth and a massive consumer base for concerts, there are vast opportunities for the concert economy. In the past decade, both the trend and demand for live events have grown. You must have seen the incredible images from the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad in recent days. This is proof of how much scope live concerts have in India." Speaking on the report, Raghav Anand, Partner and Leader Digital, Media and Convergence, EY-Parthenon, said, "As we witness the dynamic growth of India's live entertainment sector, which has surpassed the Rs 12,000 crore-mark in 2024 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of around 19 per cent over the next three years, the increasing consumer spends are fuelling this transformative journey. This surge in consumer enthusiasm for world-class events reflects not just a rising disposable income but an evolving cultural fabric that craves immersive experiences".

According to the report, Ahmedabad concerts delivered significant economic windfall, generating an estimated economic impact of Rs 641 crore in total, including a direct boost of Rs 392 crore to Ahmedabad's economy, with significant spending on accommodation, transport, dining and retail. It also contributed Rs 72 crore in GST revenue to the Government of India, underlining its powerful fiscal impact.

