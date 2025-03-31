MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces debut production venture ‘Subham’

The upcoming horror comedy is directed by Praveen Kandregula

Entertainment Web Desk Published 31.03.25, 06:18 PM
A still from ‘Subham’

A still from ‘Subham’ YouTube

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Sunday announced her debut production venture Subham, an upcoming horror-comedy to be produced under the banner of Tra-la-la Moving Pictures.

The video opens with a playful exchange between a couple on their first night together. As the groom talks about his habits, the bride starts watching a well-known soap opera on TV. When the groom suggests it’s not the right time for such a show, she turns to him with a chilling “Shhh”, giving a hint that the film blends horror and comedy.

“Presenting to you our little labour of love. A small team with big dreams!

We’re incredibly grateful for this journey and what we’ve created together.

We truly hope you enjoy our film… and may this be the start of something truly special,” Samantha wrote on Instagram.

Directed by Praveen Kandregula, the film stars Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani in pivotal roles.

Fans flooded the comments section with their excitement. “Wow, so happy for you. More power, best wishes,” wrote one fan, while another commented, “To a new beginning, all the best,” wrote another.

Penned by Vasanth Mariganti, Subham is billed as a quirky slice-of-life comedy.

Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Raj&Dk’s 2024 Prime Video series Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Varun Dhawan.

