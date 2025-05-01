MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 01 May 2025

‘Chhaava’ actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, wife Ruchira Singh are expecting their first child

The couple tied the knot on November 29, 2021

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.05.25, 04:25 PM
Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira Singh

Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira Singh Instagram

Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira Singh are expecting their first child, the couple announced in a joint statement on Instagram on Thursday.

“New Life & Blessings. From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon. Namaste, little one. We are ready to welcome you,” reads their post on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The photos show Viineet embracing Ruchira and caressing her baby bump.

Actors Raghav Juyal, Pooja Pandey and Sunil Grover congratulated the couple and extended their best wishes in the comments section of the post.

The couple tied the knot on November 29, 2021.

Viineet, 28, recently starred in Sunny Deol’s latest actioner Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film, which has already amassed Rs 86.95 crore at the domestic box office, also stars Randeep Hooda. Deol recently announced a sequel to Jaat. However, details about Jaat 2 cast are yet to be revealed.

Viineet has also earned plaudits from movie-goers for his portrayal of Kavi Kalash in Chhaava, a Laxman Utekar-directed biopic starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, in the film. Chhaava is currently available to stream on Netflix.

RELATED TOPICS

Viineet Kumar Siingh Chhaava Jaat
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

From vertical takeoff to crash back. Elon Musk: Top DOGE, now in the doghouse

The automobile-and-space billionaire’s Tesla empire is losing ground, his popularity is sinking – and even Donald Trump seems tired of him
Mamata Banerjee
Quote left Quote right

Special team will conduct surprise checks to identify those flouting fire safety norms

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT