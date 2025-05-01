‘Chhaava’ actor Viineet Kumar Siingh, wife Ruchira Singh are expecting their first child

Chhaava actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and wife Ruchira Singh are expecting their first child, the couple announced in a joint statement on Instagram on Thursday.

“New Life & Blessings. From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon. Namaste, little one. We are ready to welcome you,” reads their post on Instagram.

The photos show Viineet embracing Ruchira and caressing her baby bump.

Actors Raghav Juyal, Pooja Pandey and Sunil Grover congratulated the couple and extended their best wishes in the comments section of the post.

The couple tied the knot on November 29, 2021.

Viineet, 28, recently starred in Sunny Deol’s latest actioner Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The film, which has already amassed Rs 86.95 crore at the domestic box office, also stars Randeep Hooda. Deol recently announced a sequel to Jaat. However, details about Jaat 2 cast are yet to be revealed.

Viineet has also earned plaudits from movie-goers for his portrayal of Kavi Kalash in Chhaava, a Laxman Utekar-directed biopic starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Rashmika Mandanna plays Maharani Yesubai, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s wife, in the film. Chhaava is currently available to stream on Netflix.