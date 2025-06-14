BTS member Jungkook draws flak for wearing ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ cap, issues apology

BTS member Jungkook found himself embroiled in a controversy — shortly after his discharge from military service — for wearing a cap with the slogan ‘Make Tokyo Great Again’ at J-Hope’s concert rehearsal.

The singer issued an apology statement following public outrage.

On Friday, the 27-year-old singer performed at the Hope on the Stage concert at Goyang, South Korea, alongside his bandmates J-Hope and Jin. Before the concert, Jungkook wore an all-black ensemble and a black cap during rehearsal.

The slogan on his cap drew flak on social media, with many calling it anti-national as it was earlier used by Japanese politicians, including Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko. The slogan, according to some South Korean fans, had an anti-Korea sentiment.

Many drew parallels between the slogan and US President Donald Trump’s politically charged ‘Make America Great Again’.

“He should’ve been more aware, especially considering the context,” one social media user wrote. Some observed that the phrase, although potentially meant as satire, remained unsuitable given the intricate regional sensitivities.

Soon after the photos received criticism on social media, Jungkook issued an apology on his official Weverse handle for hurting his fans’ sentiments with his “careless” behaviour.

“Hello, this is Jung Kook. I feel heavy to write this after meeting you after a long time. I sincerely apologise for the disappointment and inconvenience caused to many people by the phrase on the hat I wore during rehearsals today. I take it seriously that I have been disappointed and hurt by my lack of wearing it without fully confirming the historical and political meaning of the phrase,” Jungkook wrote on Weverse.

He added, “I'm just sorry. There is no excuse for any reason. I wasn't good enough, I was careless. From now on, I will think more deeply and act one by one. I will humbly accept both the criticism and the criticism of my mistake. The hat was disposed of immediately. Once again, I'm sorry.”

Jungkook completed his compulsory 18-month military service on Wednesday. He was enrolled in the military on December 12, 2023, along with Jimin.

On Friday, Jungkook made a striking appearance at J-Hope’s concert along with Jin. The three later performed some of their hit songs, including I Wonder and Spring Day. BTS’s other members, including RM, V, Jimin and Suga also attended the concert.

On the work front, Jungkook released his debut solo album Golden in 2023, followed by the single Never Let Go in June 2024, which he dedicated to BTS fans during the group’s 11th anniversary celebrations.