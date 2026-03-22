Brazilian footballer Jorginho Frello has accused the team of pop singer Chappell Roan of mistreating his 11-year-old daughter during an incident at a hotel in São Paulo.

Frello, who plays for CR Flamengo, said in a statement posted on social media on Saturday that a “very sad situation” unfolded involving his wife and daughter while they were staying at the same hotel as Roan during Lollapalooza Brazil.

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“My daughter woke up extremely excited,” Frello wrote, noting she had made a sign to support the singer she “admired a lot.” According to Frello, his daughter saw Roan at breakfast but did not approach her. “She just passed by the singer’s table, looked over to confirm it was her, smiled, and went back to the table with her mom. She didn’t say anything, didn’t ask for anything,” he wrote.

Frello alleged that a member of Roan’s security team then approached his family and spoke “extremely aggressively” to the child. The guard allegedly accused her of “disrespect” and “harassment” and threatened to file a complaint with the hotel.

“My daughter got super scared and cried a lot,” Frello wrote. “Honestly, I don’t know in what world just passing by a table and looking… can be considered harassment.”

He added that his daughter had only been admiring the singer and expressed disappointment over how the situation was handled. He concluded his statement addressing Roan directly, writing, “Without your fans you would be nobody. And to the fans, she does not deserve your affection.”

Frello did not name the child. However, according to People, he was referring to Ada Law, whom Sadie Frost shares with actor Jude Law.

Representatives for Roan did not immediately respond to the allegations.

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The incident comes days after the singer went viral during a trip to Paris, where she was filmed confronting paparazzi and autograph seekers, telling them, “I’m being disregarded as a human… I’ve asked these people several times to get away from me.”