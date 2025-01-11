Additional tickets for ‘Coldplay’ Mumbai concert to go on sale at 4pm today on BookMyShow

Ticketing platform BookMyShow on Saturday announced additional tickets for British rock band Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour concert in Mumbai, scheduled on January 18, 19, and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium.

According to the announcement, made on Instagram, a limited number of tickets would go on sale exclusively on the BookMyShow app starting January 11 at 4pm, with the waiting room opening an hour earlier at 3pm.

“Limited tickets have been added for all Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 - India, Mumbai shows. Tickets will go LIVE today at 4PM IST. Waiting room opens at 3PM IST,” read the official statement.

The British band is set to return to India eight years after their maiden performance at the Global Citizen Festival held in Mumbai in November 2016. The upcoming India leg of their tour includes five concerts across two cities: Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Coldplay will kick off their India tour with a concert at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 2025, followed by two more performances at the same venue on January 19 and January 21. Tickets for the initial two shows were sold out within minutes when they went live in October 2024. The overwhelming demand prompted the addition of the third Mumbai concert, which also sold out within minutes.

The final leg of the tour will take place in Ahmedabad on January 25, 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Coldplay, known for their energetic performances and iconic tracks such as Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, and A Sky Full of Stars, consists of Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums).