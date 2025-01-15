BookMyShow announces additional tickets for ‘Coldplay’ Ahmedabad concerts

Ticketing platform BookMyShow has announced the sale of additional tickets for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour concerts in Ahmedabad. The British band will perform at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city on January 25 and 26.

A limited number of tickets would go on sale exclusively on the BookMyShow app starting January 15 at 6pm IST, with the waiting room opening an hour earlier at 5pm IST.

“Coldplay fans, limited tickets for both the Ahmedabad shows will go live today at 6 PM IST ✨ Show Dates & Venue: 25th & 26th Jan 🗓️ Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” BookMyShow posted on X.

Coldplay is set to return to India eight years after their debut performance in the country at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai in November 2016. The tour will begin with a performance at Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, followed by two additional shows at the same venue on January 19 and January 21. The final two concerts will be held in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26.

Tickets for the first two shows in Mumbai sold out within minutes when they were released in October 2024. Due to the overwhelming demand, a third show in Mumbai was added, which also sold out in record time. Last week, BookMyShow released additional tickets for the Mumbai concerts, which were quickly snapped up by fans.

Renowned for their electrifying performances and timeless hits like Yellow, The Scientist, Fix You, Viva La Vida, and A Sky Full of Stars, Coldplay band members include Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums).