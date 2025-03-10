Govinda says James Cameron offered him Rs 18 crore for ‘Avatar’: ‘I suggested the film’s title’

Govinda was offered Rs 18 crore by Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron to act in the 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar, the Bollywood actor said in a podcast recently, claiming that it was he who suggested the title ‘Avatar’ to Cameron.

Speaking to actor Mukesh Khanna, Govinda shared details of his meeting with the Hollywood filmmaker and why he ultimately declined the opportunity.

The Hero No. 1 star claimed that his Hollywood connection began when he met a Sikh businessman in the US.

“I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea that worked; some years later, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it,” Govinda recalled.

Govinda further made a surprising claim, stating that he was the one who suggested the film’s title to Cameron. “I suggested the film’s title Avatar. James told me the hero in the film was handicapped, so I said I am not doing the film.”

“He offered me Rs 18 crore for it and said I would be required to shoot for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital,” he added.

The Bollywood star emphasised how crucial an actor’s physical well-being is to their craft. “Our body is the only instrument we have. At times, some things appear very appealing professionally, but you also have to consider their effects on your body. Sometimes, you have to keep apologising to people for years for saying no to a film; even if they are close, they have very strong egos,” Govinda elaborated.

James Cameron’s Avatar went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time upon its release in 2009. The sci-fi epic, starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver, later received a long-awaited sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, in 2022.

Known for his comic timing and energetic dance moves, Govinda was a prominent icon in 1990s Bollywood. He rose to fame with hits like Hero No. 1, Coolie No. 1, and Saajan Chale Sasural. Govinda was last seen in the 2019 film Rangeela Raja where he played a double role.