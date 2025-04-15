Actors Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Das launch their new production house on Poila Baishakh

Bengali actors Jisshu Sengupta and Saurav Das on Tuesday launched their new production house, Why So Serious, to mark the occasion of Poila Baishakh.

“Not Just Another Production House. A State Of Mind,” the official social media handle of the production house wrote alongside the announcement on Instagram.

Bollywood director-producer Mahesh Bhatt has also joined hands with Jisshu and Saurav to work on collaborative projects, according to media reports.

As per media reports, Why So Serious will predominantly work in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films. Apart from films, the production venture will also bankroll content for OTT platforms and music videos.

Earlier, Jisshu directed a reality show, Shonge Srijit, which featured filmmaker Srijit Mukherji as the host. He interviewed Bengali film stars like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Rituparna Sengupta on the show.

Bengali actor Ankush Hazra congratulated Jisshu and Saurav on embarking on their production journey. Sharing a promotional poster of the actors, Ankush wrote, “Congratulations Rockstars… Looking forward to some great content... And plz consider me in at least one.. love u guys keep rocking.”

The Uttwaraan actor himself launched his film production house Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures on August 15, 2022.

Jisshu Sengupta was recently seen in Netflix’s thriller series Dabba Cartel, which also stars Shabana Azmi, Shalini Pandey, Anjali Anand, Jyothika and Gajraj Rao.

Saurav Das’s recent projects include Girgiti, Grihostho and Paashbaalish.