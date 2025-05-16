Did you spot Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury in ‘Special Ops’ Season 2 teaser?

Bengali actor Tota Roy Choudhury featured for a fraction of a second in the new Special Ops Season 2 teaser dropped by JioHotstar on Thursday, leaving fans in Kolkata speculating about his role in the hit spy action thriller.

The Kolkata-based actor, who shot to national fame with the portrayal of Rani’s (Alia Bhatt) father Chandon Chatterjee in Karan Johar’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, also shared the teaser on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-second-long teaser he shared shows Kay Kay Menon back as Himmat with another intriguing case. In the video, Tota appears as a gun-wielding man, looking rugged in an oversized shirt worn over a t-shirt.

The video also features members of Himmat’s team including Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim and Meher Vij.

“THE WAIT IS OVER! Himmat Singh and the team are back!!!

#HotstarSpecials #SpecialOps2, coming soon, only on #JioHotstar,” Tota wrote alongside the video on Facebook.

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, “Very much excited to see you in special ops 2.” Another fan commented, “Can’t wait to see you and Himmat Singh together. I hope, you both will be in the same team.”

Tota Roy Choudhury was last seen in Pratim D. Gupta’s Hoichoi film Chaalchitro: The Frame Fatale. He recently appeared as SP Mukhopadhyay, a senior police officer in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Netflix thriller series Black Warrant alongside Zahan Kapoor.

When it dropped in March 2020, just a few days after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the globe, Special Ops became an instant hit. Created by Neeraj Pandey — the man behind seminal thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby and Special 26 — the eight-episode espionage series was praised for its taut direction, engaging plot and stellar acting.

Season 1 of the series follows Himmat Singh, a determined intelligence officer, as he leads a covert team in a tense mission to capture a notorious terrorist, ending a relentless 19-year manhunt.

“A relentless hero and a terror mastermind are engaged in a high-stakes race against time, as Himmat Singh and his team embark on a mission to end a 19-year-long manhunt,” reads the synopsis on IMDb.

In November 2021, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story — a four-episode origin story on how Himmat Singh became Himmat Singh — dropped on JioHotstar (then Disney+Hotstar).

The second season also features Prakash Raj in a key role.

Further details of the series are kept under the wraps.

Neeraj Pandey recently created the Netflix show Khakee: The Bengal Chapter starring Prosenjit Chatterjee and Jeet.

Kay Kay Menon has Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino… in the pipeline.