‘Awarapan’ getting a sequel? Emraan Hashmi sparks buzz with cryptic teaser

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Friday dropped a cryptic teaser of his 2007 action-romance film Awarapan, leaving fans wondering whether it’s an announcement of a re-release or a possible sequel is on the cards.

The 45-year-old actor dropped the teaser on X and wished fans “Jumma Mubarak” in the caption. The 29-second-long video features animated sequences of Emraan’s character Shivam Pandit, set to the iconic song Toh Phir Aao.

https://x.com/emraanhashmi/status/1897896655271207293?t=F4b5RU41hF3-FXBQuTfi_Q&s=08

In the video, Emraan’s character can be seen travelling by a boat during sunset in a picturesque location. He releases a pigeon from a cage, which is reminiscent of a scene from the film featuring Shriya Saran. A dialogue by Emraan is also heard in the background where he expresses his wish to sacrifice himself for a noble cause. The teaser ends with Emraan picking up a gun with blood-covered hands and an intense look on his face.

While some fans anticipate a sequel to Awarapan, others wonder whether the original film will be re-released in theatres. “Awarapan 2 happening,” one X user wrote. “Emraan Hashmi's one of the best movies is finally coming again,” another fan commented.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and emerged as a cult hit despite being a commercial failure when it was released back in 2007.