MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 08 March 2025

‘Awarapan’ getting a sequel? Emraan Hashmi sparks buzz with cryptic teaser

Directed by Mohit Suri, the 2007 film also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi

Entertainment Web Desk Published 08.03.25, 12:51 PM
Emraan Hashmi in 'Awarapan'

Emraan Hashmi in 'Awarapan' IMDb

Actor Emraan Hashmi on Friday dropped a cryptic teaser of his 2007 action-romance film Awarapan, leaving fans wondering whether it’s an announcement of a re-release or a possible sequel is on the cards.

The 45-year-old actor dropped the teaser on X and wished fans “Jumma Mubarak” in the caption. The 29-second-long video features animated sequences of Emraan’s character Shivam Pandit, set to the iconic song Toh Phir Aao.

ADVERTISEMENT

https://x.com/emraanhashmi/status/1897896655271207293?t=F4b5RU41hF3-FXBQuTfi_Q&s=08

In the video, Emraan’s character can be seen travelling by a boat during sunset in a picturesque location. He releases a pigeon from a cage, which is reminiscent of a scene from the film featuring Shriya Saran. A dialogue by Emraan is also heard in the background where he expresses his wish to sacrifice himself for a noble cause. The teaser ends with Emraan picking up a gun with blood-covered hands and an intense look on his face.

While some fans anticipate a sequel to Awarapan, others wonder whether the original film will be re-released in theatres. “Awarapan 2 happening,” one X user wrote. “Emraan Hashmi's one of the best movies is finally coming again,” another fan commented.

Directed by Mohit Suri, Awarapan also starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma and Ashish Vidyarthi. It was produced by Mukesh Bhatt and emerged as a cult hit despite being a commercial failure when it was released back in 2007.

RELATED TOPICS

Awarapan Emraan Hashmi Shriya Saran
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Book festivals: The new hotspot for young Indians seeking culture and connection

From beaches to hilltops, young people are driving a boom in literary events as they read more in India’s dozens of native languages
President Donald Trump delivers remarks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 7, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

India wants to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT