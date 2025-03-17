Raj Kapoor’s name misspelt at National Museum of Indian Cinema, says Australian filmmaker

Mumbai-based National Museum of Indian Cinema, which celebrated Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor’s birth centenary last year, has misspelled the late actor’s name in a poster, an Australian filmmaker pointed out on Sunday.

A photo of the poster, purportedly on display at the museum, was shared by filmmaker Melanie Easton on X. It carries the spelling Raj ‘Kapoop’ instead of Raj Kapoor.

While Easton acknowledged that the museum is a wonderful place to visit, she suggested the organisers fix the alleged spelling mistake as soon as possible.

Easton, who is currently on a trip to India, said, "It's a wonderful museum, so much to see and very well organised."

Inaugurated on January 19, 2019 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai, India, celebrated Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary with a special event in December 2024.

Titled ‘100 Saal Ke 100 Afsaane’, the event included screenings of Raj Kapoor’s restored classics and a reflection on his legacy.

Phone calls to NMIC went unanswered on Monday. The response to an email from The Telegraph Online to the museum authorities is awaited.

Raj Kapoor was an Indian actor, film director, and producer. He is remembered for his films on social themes, memorable music, and Charlie Chaplin-inspired screen persona. He was famously called ‘the showman of Indian cinema’ for his ability to create entertaining and impactful films.

Some of his most iconic films include Awaara, Shree 420, Boot Polish, Sangam, and Mera Naam Joker. He established RK Studios, which became a significant landmark in Indian cinema and where many of his films were shot.

Recently, Raj Kapoor’s granddaughter, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, paid a tribute to the legendary actor by recreating his iconic dance sequences at IIFA.