Suniel Shetty faces backlash for calling caesarean births a 'comfortable' choice for women

Actor Suniel Shetty has come under fire from netizens for a recent remark referring to caesarean deliveries as a “comfortable” choice for women. The Border actor’s comment invited ire from women and mothers who have undergone C-sections.

Shetty was praising his daughter Athiya for opting for a natural delivery. Athiya and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Evaarah, on March 24 this year. The couple got married in January 2023.

“In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery,” Shetty had said.

“Athiya was very, very strong to do that...Not once has she shown any kind of stress or a frown, or indicated that she’s tired and exhausted,” Shetty remarked in an interview with CNN News18. “I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it’s unbelievable how she went through the whole process. That hit me as a father."

Shetty’s framing of caesarean birth as the easier, more convenient option didn’t sit well with many users on social media, with netizens accusing the actor of mansplaining childbirth.

“That hit you as a father? Sure, why not? I mean you didn't tear up your vagina to pop someone so your opinion is sure being asked,” wrote a Reddit user. Another person quipped, “I want whatever he’s smoking, calling c-section easy.”

Many also highlighted the physical toll of C-sections, with one user noting, “Someone tell Suniel Shetty that having a c section is not comfortable at all or easy delivery. Him thinking c section delivery is an easy delivery when it’s not. Neither natural or c section are comfortable or easy at all. No uterus no opinion.”

“Sunil shetty shaming c-section mums and calling it “comfort” - what an ignorant comment. If I didnt have my c section, my daughter wouldnt be here with me today. If my mum didnt have a c section, I wouldnt be here today. Stick to acting and stop glorifying vaginal births,” another comment read.

Suniel Shetty’s comments have sparked a wider conversation around the stigma attached to C-section deliveries. “Where Suniel Shetty manages to mansplain about giving birth, display his ignorance about C-section and shame women who choose elective C-sec delivery… All in one go,” noted one X user.

“Can men kindly keep their daft opinions to themselves? "Comfort of having a C-section?" Perhaps Suneil Shetty can get a C-section himself and then report on it's many comforts? I had to. took me months to fully recover. Please don't gatekeep women's pain,” wrote one user on X.

Users pointed out that caesareans are major surgical procedures that are often medically necessary, not chosen for ease. “C-section is a pain that one has to endure all through lifetime, it's nowhere a comfort decision.. also who in their good mind chooses C-section over natural birth , if not for complications. he is speaking as if his daughter is the 1st to give birth,” one user commented.