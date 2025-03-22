Apple TV+ renews Adam Scott’s award-winning series ‘Severance’ for Season 3

Apple TV+ has renewed the Emmy Award-winning series Severance for a third season, the streamer announced on Friday.

“Cue the choreography and merriment. #Severance has been renewed for Season 3,” Apple TV+ wrote on X alongside a first-look teaser of the show featuring the actors Adam Scott, Britt Lower and Zach Cherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Severance has surpassed Ted Lasso as the most-watched series on AppleTV+ to date, the streamer announced. According to Nielsen Media Research, the show has also been featured in the streaming report for five consecutive weeks, achieving a new peak of 681 million minutes viewed weekly.

Also starring Patricia Arquette, Dichen Lachman and Christopher Walken, Severance follows the story of employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure that separates their work and personal memories. What starts as a seemingly straightforward corporate policy soon unfolds into a dark mystery.

Severance Season 2 premiered on January 17. Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson joined as new cast members in the series from Season 2, with special appearances by Bob Balaban, Sarah Sherman, Alia Shawkat and Sandra Bernhard.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves made a cameo appearance as the voice of the Lumon.

Helmed by Ben Stiller, the show is backed by Fifth Season and Dan Erickson with Ben Stiller, Adam Scott and Patricia Arquette as executive producers.