Apple TV+ documentary claims rock legend Jim Morrison may be alive, living in Syracuse

A new Apple TV+ documentary has claimed that The Doors frontman Jim Morrison, who died in Paris nearly 54 years ago, may actually be living under a different name in upstate New York.

Titled Before The End: Searching For Jim Morrison, the series is directed by Jeff Finn, who claims that he has dedicated 39 years to conducting exhaustive research on the life of Jim Morrison.

The series, streaming since January on Apple TV+, alleges that Morrison is living “incognito” in Syracuse as a maintenance man named Frank.

Morrison founded the American rock band The Doors with keyboardist Ray Manzarek in 1965. In 1971, Morrison was found dead in a bathtub in a Paris apartment. He was 27 at the time of his death.

The American singer-songwriter was buried before an autopsy was performed, a development that fuelled long-standing speculation about the circumstances of his death. Before The End: Searching For Jim Morrison explores these theories, alleging that Morrison may have staged his demise.

As per media reports, Finn claims that the Syracuse man, Frank, has a scar on his nose where Morrison once had a mole. He also showed a photo of Frank to two ex-girlfriends of Morrison, who reportedly burst into tears over the resemblance.

All three episodes of Before The End: Searching For Jim Morrison are streaming on Apple TV+.