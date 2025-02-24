MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘My Melbourne’ trailer: Onir, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Kabir Khan direct anthology film

The four segments of the anthology film are titled Nandini, Jules, Emma and Setara

Agnivo Niyogi Published 24.02.25, 03:57 PM
A still from ‘My Melbourne’

A still from ‘My Melbourne’ Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The trailer for My Melbourne, an anthology of four stories set in Melbourne, was dropped by the makers on Monday, ahead of the film’s March 14 theatrical release in India.

My Melbourne is an anthology of four short segments, each inspired by true incidents and directed by different filmmakers — Onir, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Kabir Khan. The narratives provide a lens into Melbourne’s diverse communities while addressing universally relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. The anthology reflects both individual and collective struggles, ultimately celebrating the power of inclusivity, identity, and connection.

The first segment of My Melbourne is titled Nandini. Directed by Onir, it tells the story of Indraneel (Arka Das), a queer Indian man, reuniting with his estranged father in Melbourne to complete a ceremonial ritual.

Jules, directed by Arif Ali, under the creative guidance of Imtiaz Ali, follows the story of Sakshi (Arushi Sharma), a newly married woman, who forms an unexpected bond with Jules (Kat Stewart), a homeless woman.

The third film in the anthology is Emma, directed by Rima Das. This film tells the story of a talented deaf dancer (played by Ryanna Skye Lawson) grappling with self-doubt and discrimination. A chance meeting with another deaf dancer inspires her to embrace her uniqueness and find her inner strength.

Kabir Khan directs the final segment, Setara, narrating the story of a 15-year-old Afghan girl (played by Setara Amiri) rebuilding her life in Melbourne after fleeing from the Taliban-ruled nation.

My Melbourne had its world premiere at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It was also screened at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 and Kolkata International Film Festival 2024.

