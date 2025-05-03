Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal dies in Mumbai at 90

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal died on Friday evening at a private hospital in Mumbai due to old age-related ailments, a source said.

She was 90.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nirmal Kapoor ji passed away today at around 5:20 pm due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago," the source told PTI.

Her last rites will be held on Saturday morning at Pawan Hans crematorium.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, with whom she had four children -- Anil, Reena, Boney and Sanjay.

Her grandchildren include Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, Shanaya, Jahaan, and Mohit Marwah.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.