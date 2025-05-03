MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 03 May 2025

Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal dies in Mumbai at 90

Her last rites will be held on Saturday morning at Pawan Hans crematorium

PTI Published 03.05.25, 10:43 AM
Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor Instagram/ @anilskapoor

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's mother Nirmal died on Friday evening at a private hospital in Mumbai due to old age-related ailments, a source said.

She was 90.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nirmal Kapoor ji passed away today at around 5:20 pm due to age-related issues at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago," the source told PTI.

Her last rites will be held on Saturday morning at Pawan Hans crematorium.

Nirmal Kapoor was married to film producer Surinder Kapoor, with whom she had four children -- Anil, Reena, Boney and Sanjay.

Her grandchildren include Sonam Kapoor, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula, Shanaya, Jahaan, and Mohit Marwah.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Anil Kapoor
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Six dead, several injured in stampede at temple festival in Goa's Shirgao village

The incident occurred at Sree Lairai Devi temple in Shirgao village in the wee hours of the day, a senior police officer said
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq delivers a sermon at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on Friday
Quote left Quote right

The vilification of Kashmiris has forced students and professionals to return in fear

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT