Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek as he completes 25 years in Bollywood

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan had a proud father moment on Saturday as he praised his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, for completing 25 years in the film industry.

Reposting a fan-made video chronicling Abhishek’s acting career, the 82-year-old actor heaped praises about his son’s accomplishments.

“Iss variety ko mai pranam karta hun, aur apne putra ki sarhana karta hun! Ji han, pita hu mai uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarhana karne yogya hai,” Amitabh wrote on X.

The video carries glimpses of Abhishek’s films, including Happy New Year, Dostana, Bol Bachchan and Dasvi.

Abhishek Bachchan made his debut with the 2000 musical drama Refugee. Directed by JP Dutta, the film also marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor. Abhishek has also earned critical acclaim for his performances in films like Yuva, Guru, Bunty Aur Babli, and the Dhoom series.

Abhishek has also made a mark in the digital space with projects like Ludo, Breathe: Into the Shadows, and Bob Biswas.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan was recently seen in Housefull 5. The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming slice-of-life film Kaalidhar Laapata, which will drop on July 5 on Zee5.