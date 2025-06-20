Ajay Devgn to embark on an adventure in Scotland in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Ajay Devgn’s Jaswinder ‘Jassi’ Singh Randhawa will embark on an adventure in Scotland in Son of Sardaar 2, a sequel to his 2012 comedy film, the 56-year-old actor-producer said on Friday.

“He survived Punjab…Will he survive Scotland,” wrote Devgn alongside a set of posters on X.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the upcoming comedy drama also stars Mrunal Thakur, who is reportedly set to play Devgn’s love interest.

According to the official synopsis of the film on IMDb, Son of Sardaar 2 revolves around a 12-year-old village boy, Aarav, and his friends, who participate in an annual mango festival and search for a rare golden mango.

Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal and Nav Ghotra also play important roles in the spiritual sequel. Netflix is the distributor partner of the film.

Son of Sardaar 2 is set to hit theatres on July 25.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn was recently seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2. The actor is reportedly set to reunite with the filmmaker Rohit Shetty for Golmaal 5, which is expected to go on the floors in 2026.

Released in 2012, Son of Sardaar featured Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Juhi Chawla in key roles. The film, directed by Ashwni Dhir, earned approximately Rs 161.48 crore worldwide, according to media reports.