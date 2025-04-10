Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjeeda Shaikh wrap Malshej Ghat schedule of ‘Dhamaal 4’

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjeeda Shaikh have wrapped up the Malshej Ghat schedule of Dhamaal 4, the latest instalment in Indra Kumar’s popular comedy franchise, Devgn announced alongside a picture of the film’s cast on Thursday.

“The madness is BACK. #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang — Malshej Ghat schedule wrapped, Mumbai schedule rolling. Let the laughter riot begin,” wrote Devgn, adding that the cast will now begin filming in Mumbai.

Also starring Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye, Dhamaal 4 went on the floors recently.

The original Dhamaal film was released on September 7, 2007. The film inspired two sequels — Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).

While the first two films starred Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ashish Chaudhary and Sanjay Dutt, the third film saw new additions like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Johnny Lever, Boman Irani and Mahesh Manjrekar. Notably, Dutt and Chaudhary did not return for the third instalment.

Total Dhamaal drew inspiration from the 2015 comedy Vacation and the 2014 film Blended. The narrative follows six eccentric people scrambling for a treasure worth Rs 50 crore.

Plot details and the release date for Dhamaal 4 are currently under wraps.