Abhay Deol, Manish Malhotra, Faraz Arif Ansari attend ‘Bun Tikki’ world premiere in California

Actor Abhay Deol, producer Manish Malhotra and director Faraz Arif Ansari attended the world premiere of Bun Tikki at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival. Veteran actresses Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi, who star in the film, gave the event a miss.

“From the heart of India to the world! Bun Tikki brings a touching father-son story to the global stage, as #JioStudios teams up with @stage5production once again,” Abhay wrote alongside the pictures on Instagram.

“Debuting at the prestigious 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival, this heartfelt drama, produced by #JyotiDeshpande, @malhotra_dinesh, @marijkedesouza @manishmalhotra05 and directed by @farazarifansari is winning hearts worldwide @azmishabana18@thezeenataman introducing @rohaan.singh1 with @abhaydeol,” he concluded his note.

Bankrolled by Jio Studios and Stage5 Production, the coming-of-age drama delves into the nuanced relationship between a seven-year-old boy, Shanu, and his single father, Sidhant. The film explores themes of identity, parenthood, and resilience.

Produced under the creative partnership of Jio Studios and Stage5 Production, the film marks the second international festival feature for the collaboration following Saali Mohabbat, which premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year.

Stage5 Production is founded by celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The ensemble cast of Bun Tikki also features Nushrratt Bharuccha and child actor Rohaan Singh. The story follows Shanu’s journey of self-discovery while his father struggles with grief and societal expectations.