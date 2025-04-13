Aamir Khan attends Macau Comedy Festival in China with girlfriend Gauri Spratt, pics go viral

Actor Aamir Khan is attending the Macau Comedy Festival in China with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, and the duo was seen holding hands while posing for photographs at the event on Saturday.

Several pictures and videos of Aamir and Gauri captured the attention of netizens after they appeared on social media. The duo attended the event in traditional outfits. Aamir sported an all-black ensemble, rounding off his look with a black embroidered shawl. Gauri, on the other hand, kept it simple and breezy in a pastel-colored floral sari.

In one of the videos, shared by social media users on X, Aamir and Gauri appeared to be arriving at the event venue with Chinese actor-director Shen Teng and Chinese actress Ma Li.

In other pictures, they were seen posing for photographs, with all four of them making heart gestures. Pictures of Aamir and Gauri holding hands at the event also surfaced online.

Last month, Aamir Khan, who turned 60, confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt, as he introduced the latter to the media during an informal meet-and-greet event.

The Dangal actor said, “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night.”

“She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically,” he added.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They have two children — Junaid and Ira Khan.

In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Following their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 critically-acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut.