‘Aamar Boss’ explores a bittersweet mother-son relationship; teaser out

The official teaser of Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s upcoming film Aamar Boss was dropped by the makers on Thursday.

Marking Rakhee Gulzar’s return to Bengali cinema after 22 years, the film also stars filmmaker-actor Shiboprosad Mukherjee. It captures the bittersweet bond between a mother and son.

The one-minute-four-second long teaser introduces Shiboprosad Mukherjee’s Animesh Goswami aka Laltu — a nod to his roles in Ramdhanu, Haami, and Haami 2. At home, Laltu is a devoted son, caring for his mother (played by Rakhee). However, at work, he transforms into a domineering and toxic boss.

Determined to reform her son’s behavior in the workplace, Laltu’s mother takes an unexpected step — she joins his office as an employee.

Aamar Boss had its world premiere at the 55th International Film Festival of India’s (IFFI) Indian Panorama section. The film received a nomination for the UNESCO Gandhi Medal, and was included in the Chennai International Film Festival by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC).

Last month, Windows Productions launched the first song from the film, Bawshonto Dekeche Amake, at a Holi-themed party. The song reflects the spirit of spring and marks a collaboration between Anupam Roy and Prashmita Paul, their first since their marriage.

The music video of Bawshonto Dekeche Amake features an ensemble cast including Rakhee Gulzar, Shruti Das, Souraseni Maitra, Avery Singha Roy, Aishwarya Sen, Uma Banerjee, Kanchan Mallick, and Gaurab Chatterjee. It will hit screens in India on May 9.