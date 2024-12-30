Asha Bhosle performs Karan Aujla’s hit song Tauba Tauba during live concert in Dubai, recreates hook step

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle surprised her fans in Dubai by performing Karan Aujla’s hit track Tauba Tauba from the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Bad Newz during a live concert on Sunday. Videos of her performance, which have since gone viral on social media, also show the 91-year-old singer recreating the song’s hook step.

A video of Asha's performance was shared by a fan account on X on Monday morning.

Sharing a video of Asha’s performance on his Instagram story, Karan wrote, “I wrote it at 27. She sang it at 91, better than me.”

In a separate post, Karan expressed gratitude to Asha for performing his song in front of a live audience. “Asha Bhosle...The living Goddess of music just performed Tauba Tauba... a song written by a kid that grew up in a small village, with no music background and no knowledge of musical instruments...I am truly blessed and thankful. This has really inspired me to keep giving you all such melodies and create more memories together,” wrote Karan on his Instagram story.

The original song, featuring Vicky Kaushal, was choreographed by Bosco Martis and Caesar Gonsalves. The lyrics of Tauba Tauba have been penned by Karan, who also serves as its singer and composer.

Asha Bhosle performed alongside Sonu Nigam at Legacy Concert in Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Sunday.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha has recorded songs in multiple Indian languages and earned numerous accolades, including two National Film Awards and the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000. In 2011, the Guinness World Records recognised her as the most recorded artist in music history.

Meanwhile, Karan has been touring Indian cities lately, with live shows in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chandigarh and Jaipur.