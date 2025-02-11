10 quotes of Ranveer Allahbadia: How to get famous with mix of WhatsApp gyan and misogyny

On October 11, 2024, Ranveer Allahbadia asked Mallika Sherawat, “Over these 20 years [after the movie Murder] how much male attention do you get in person?” Sherawat, taken aback, said: “What a question! Oh my god, what a question!”

2. In February 2023, Allahbadia hosted a guest who falsely claimed that a village in Malappuram, Kerala, had implemented Sharia law and banned non-Muslims from entering. Fact-checkers debunked it and the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office condemned the episode for fuelling Islamophobia. Allahbadia later added a disclaimer but refused to retract the video.

3. In July 2023, he invited Right-wing lawyer J. Sai Deepak and asked him, “Which three Indians should leave India forever?” Deepak named journalist Barkha Dutt and historians Romila Thapar and Irfan Habib.

4. In June 2022, in a now-deleted X thread, Allahabadia declared women would become “100x more attractive” simply by wearing “long kurtis + big earrings.” He shared a stock image of a woman in an olive-green kurti as the “ideal vibe.”

5. In September 2022, during a discussion with historian Abhijit Chavda, Allahbadia described Adolf Hitler as a “case study” for “career hacks” and added: “Hitler was evil, but who isn’t?” Chavda corrected him, calling Hitler “pure evil.” The Auschwitz Memorial later retweeted criticism of the episode, stating: “Trivialising genocide is dangerous.” YouTube flagged the content but did not remove it.

6. He often injects his personal habits — such as quitting alcohol, cigarettes and marijuana — into unrelated discussions. In a 2022 interview with cricketer Yuvraj Singh, he repeatedly tried to force a connection to “daddy issues”.

7. In April 2021, in the middle of the Covid pandemic, Allahbadia posted an Instagram reel celebrating his YouTube Silver Play Button. The caption read: “Doctors are heroes… but I’m out here breaking generational curses,” as he boasted about being the only engineer in a family of doctors.

8. The following month, in a video shot during India’s deadly second wave of Covid, Allahbadia boasted about instructing his employees not to return to their hometowns, insisting that work should not stop. The video showed him shirtless, seated in what he called his “underground apocalypse bunker,” while his employees worked in the background.

9. “Everything we do in life, we do to get laid. (Evolutionary psychology) Except meditation. (Spirituality) Which we do to feel like we’re getting laid all the time. (Mindfulness)” he posted on his X handle on August 5, 2021.

10. During a discussion on hydropower with Himalayan ecosystem expert Devang Thapliyal, Allahbadia interrupted him to ask, “Why not just use solar panels everywhere?” Thapliyal patiently explained the technical limitations.