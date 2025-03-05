Zepto CEO calls out Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal over Rs 2,500 crore loss claim

Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha on Tuesday called Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s comments that Zepto was burning ₹2,500 crore every quarter as “verifiably untrue”, saying public filing of financial statements will disprove the assertion.

Taking to LinkedIn on reports that quoted Goyal as saying that quick commerce firms were burning ₹5,000 crore a quarter, half of which was by Zepto, Palicha said his genuine intention is to build a start-up ecosystem together in good faith and build world-class products for Indian consumers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His words were that quick commerce was burning ₹5,000 crores per quarter, of which ‘substantially more than half of this is by Zepto’— implying that we are losing more than ₹2,500 crore per quarter.

“This statement is verifiably untrue, and it will be clear when we publicly file our financial statements,” he wrote.

Palicha, however, added that he believes Goyal has “only good intentions”, and his statement may have been taken out of context.